Union Bank to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore in Infrastructure Bonds
Union Bank of India plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore through infrastructure and green bonds. The strategy includes issuing long-term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing projects, with a potential Rs 7,500 crore raised by March 2023. Green bonds totaling Rs 5,000 crore are also part of the plan.
- Country:
- India
Union Bank of India has announced a significant financial move, revealing plans to generate Rs 20,000 crore through the issuance of infrastructure bonds. This development, approved by the bank's board, is aimed at financing a variety of infrastructure projects, as outlined in a regulatory filing.
The strategic decision involves issuing long-term bonds in multiple tranches with a substantial portion, Rs 7,500 crore, anticipated to be raised by the end of March 2023. This figure comprises a base issue of Rs 3,000 crore and an additional Rs 4,500 crore under a green shoe option.
Moreover, the board has also given the go-ahead for the issuance of green or sustainable bonds worth up to Rs 5,000 crore, signaling the bank's commitment to environmentally and socially responsible financing.