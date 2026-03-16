Activists Demand Complete Withdrawal of Transgender Amendment Bill 2026

On Monday, trans rights activists called for the complete withdrawal of the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. They argue that the proposed amendments threaten the rights and dignity of transgender individuals.

Raghavi S, a transgender lawyer practicing in the Supreme Court, emphasized that minor changes are not enough to address the Bill's detrimental effects on the community. Activists express concerns over the bureaucratic hurdles introduced by the Bill, which could deny transgender persons recognition and benefits.

Critics, including activists Ritu and Krishanu, highlight alarming assumptions about transgender identity within the Bill's language. The amendments risk conflating intersex and transgender identities, eroding previous legal protections, and ignoring crucial consultations with the transgender community. Activists stress that such legislation, lacking inclusivity and understanding, could push trans persons further into social and economic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)