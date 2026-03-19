Anil Ambani Questioned in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case

Anil Ambani faced nearly eight hours of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a high-profile Rs 2,929-crore fraud case involving Reliance Communications Ltd. The investigation, prompted by a complaint from the State Bank of India, has put Ambani at the center of alleged financial misappropriations.

The CBI cited possible fund diversion and other irregularities in loans granted to the company. Responding to the accusations, Ambani's spokesperson emphasized his commitment to full cooperation with investigative agencies and denied any wrongdoing.

This ongoing legal battle has seen Ambani challenging SBI's declarations in multiple judicial forums, asserting that his past role was non-executive, and distancing himself from day-to-day management decisions during the period in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)