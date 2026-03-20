Piyush Goyal Engages Globally: Strengthening Trade and Technological Ties

In a series of high-profile virtual meetings, India's Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, highlighted his commitment to strengthening India's global partnerships. On Friday, Goyal engaged in a dialogue with Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harry Theoharis, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors such as trade, investment, and maritime connectivity. Expressing optimism, Goyal stated India's appreciation of its expanding partnership with Greece.

Earlier interactions with Norway reflected a similar theme, as Goyal reiterated India's commitment to bilateral ties and meaningful WTO reforms in a proactive exchange with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. Their discourse underscored mutual dedication to global collaboration and geopolitical stability, aiming for a successful WTO Ministerial Conference.

Concurrently, Goyal expanded discussions to incorporate technological innovation and defense advancements with Anduril Technologies, explored intellectual property law improvements with the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and laid plans to boost India-UK economic relations with a visiting delegation of UK MPs. Each meeting emphasized India's strategic initiatives towards international cooperation and innovation, aiming to unlock new opportunities on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)