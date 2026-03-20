Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Engages Globally: Strengthening Trade and Technological Ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in virtual discussions with Greece and Norway to enhance trade, investment, and multilateral cooperation. Goyal also explored defense innovation with Anduril Technologies, advancements in intellectual property with AIPLA, and economic growth with UK MPs, underscoring India's commitment to global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:03 IST
Piyush Goyal Engages Globally: Strengthening Trade and Technological Ties
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece, Harry Theoharis (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of high-profile virtual meetings, India's Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, highlighted his commitment to strengthening India's global partnerships. On Friday, Goyal engaged in a dialogue with Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harry Theoharis, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors such as trade, investment, and maritime connectivity. Expressing optimism, Goyal stated India's appreciation of its expanding partnership with Greece.

Earlier interactions with Norway reflected a similar theme, as Goyal reiterated India's commitment to bilateral ties and meaningful WTO reforms in a proactive exchange with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. Their discourse underscored mutual dedication to global collaboration and geopolitical stability, aiming for a successful WTO Ministerial Conference.

Concurrently, Goyal expanded discussions to incorporate technological innovation and defense advancements with Anduril Technologies, explored intellectual property law improvements with the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and laid plans to boost India-UK economic relations with a visiting delegation of UK MPs. Each meeting emphasized India's strategic initiatives towards international cooperation and innovation, aiming to unlock new opportunities on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026