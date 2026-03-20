Tata Motors to Raise Passenger Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs
Tata Motors will hike prices of its passenger vehicles from April 2026, attributing the change to rising input costs. The weighted average increase of 0.5% will impact its ICE portfolio, with variations across models. This move aligns with broader industry trends amidst escalating material costs and supply challenges.
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced a price increase on its passenger vehicles, effective April 1, 2026. The Indian automaker cites continuing escalation in input costs as the primary reason behind the revision. This price hike will apply to the company's internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio with an average increase of 0.5%.
The variation in price will depend on specific models and variants. Earlier, the company also revealed a price increase of up to 1.5% for its commercial vehicle segment from the same date. The decision comes amid industry-wide cost pressures due to rising raw material prices and ongoing supply chain challenges.
Shares of Tata Motors gained 2.81%, closing at Rs 437.60 on the NSE, following the announcement. The global automotive sector faces persistent challenges, such as memory chip shortages and macroeconomic headwinds. Reports indicate that vehicle sales have declined in major markets like China, the US, and Europe in early January 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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