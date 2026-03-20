Left Menu

Tata Motors to Raise Passenger Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs

Tata Motors will hike prices of its passenger vehicles from April 2026, attributing the change to rising input costs. The weighted average increase of 0.5% will impact its ICE portfolio, with variations across models. This move aligns with broader industry trends amidst escalating material costs and supply challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:52 IST
Tata Motors to Raise Passenger Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs
Launch of 'Tata Sierra' at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced a price increase on its passenger vehicles, effective April 1, 2026. The Indian automaker cites continuing escalation in input costs as the primary reason behind the revision. This price hike will apply to the company's internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio with an average increase of 0.5%.

The variation in price will depend on specific models and variants. Earlier, the company also revealed a price increase of up to 1.5% for its commercial vehicle segment from the same date. The decision comes amid industry-wide cost pressures due to rising raw material prices and ongoing supply chain challenges.

Shares of Tata Motors gained 2.81%, closing at Rs 437.60 on the NSE, following the announcement. The global automotive sector faces persistent challenges, such as memory chip shortages and macroeconomic headwinds. Reports indicate that vehicle sales have declined in major markets like China, the US, and Europe in early January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026