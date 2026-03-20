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Delhi Gears Up for an Electrifying Future: A New Era of EV Infrastructure

The Delhi government plans to revise its EV policy to strengthen infrastructure, urging vehicle makers to establish charging stations. With existing provisions set to lapse by March-end, the city envisions adding 7,000 new stations. The initiative aims to reduce pollution and support electrification of the DTC bus fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:08 IST
Delhi Gears Up for an Electrifying Future: A New Era of EV Infrastructure
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The Delhi government is poised to revitalise its electric vehicle (EV) policy as the current framework nears its expiration. Senior officials have revealed plans to engage vehicle manufacturers in establishing charging stations citywide.

The revised policy, expected to be unveiled by the end of March, aims to expand the EV infrastructure significantly with the addition of 7,000 charging stations. This initiative aligns with the city's ongoing efforts to combat pollution and encourage the adoption of electric mobility.

Delhi's Public Transport system is also set for an overhaul, with complete electrification of the DTC bus fleet on the agenda, alongside potential approvals for 1,100 medium-sized EV trucks for commercial use. The role of private players in boosting infrastructure is also being explored to meet growing demands.

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