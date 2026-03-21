Trump Threatens to Mobilize ICE Agents at U.S. Airports Amid Funding Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, proposing the deployment of federal immigration agents to U.S. airports if congressional Democrats fail to promptly approve funding for airport safety measures.

In a bold social media statement, Trump declared, 'I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before.' This announcement comes as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff are on the verge of missing their second consecutive paycheck, coinciding with the 36th day of a partial government shutdown.

The lack of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, TSA's overseeing body, has prompted TSA officers to call in sick, creating a shortage that disrupts travel at major airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)