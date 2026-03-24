Left Menu

Kerten Hospitality Makes Strategic Foray into Indian Market

Kerten Hospitality, headquartered in Ireland, enters India with a goal of establishing 1,000 keys through its brands. The company sees India as a strategic growth market, aiming to expand its experience-led, locally rooted hospitality offerings amid projections of a booming USD 55.67 billion hospitality market by 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:20 IST
Kerten Hospitality Makes Strategic Foray into Indian Market
  • Country:
  • India

Kerten Hospitality of Ireland has declared its entry into the Indian market, targeting the establishment of 1,000 keys in the initial phase through its three brands: The House Hotel, Cloud7 Hotels, and HOSME.

CEO Marloes Knippenberg emphasizes India's potential as a strategic growth market, forecasting significant demand in a sector set to expand to USD 55.67 billion by 2031. The group's strategy is aligned with long-term plans to tap into high-growth destinations.

With a portfolio of sixty lodging projects across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, Kerten Hospitality is set to deliver experience-led, locally rooted hospitality solutions to meet the demands of a growing Indian consumer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026