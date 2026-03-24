Kerten Hospitality Makes Strategic Foray into Indian Market

Kerten Hospitality of Ireland has declared its entry into the Indian market, targeting the establishment of 1,000 keys in the initial phase through its three brands: The House Hotel, Cloud7 Hotels, and HOSME.

CEO Marloes Knippenberg emphasizes India's potential as a strategic growth market, forecasting significant demand in a sector set to expand to USD 55.67 billion by 2031. The group's strategy is aligned with long-term plans to tap into high-growth destinations.

With a portfolio of sixty lodging projects across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, Kerten Hospitality is set to deliver experience-led, locally rooted hospitality solutions to meet the demands of a growing Indian consumer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)