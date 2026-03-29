Houthis' Strategic Strikes: A New Dimension in Middle Eastern Conflict

In a bold step, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a second attack on Israel within a mere 24 hours, employing missiles and drones. Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, asserted their intention to persist with military actions in the coming days through a televised address.

The Houthis' engagement in this conflict heightens regional tensions, especially considering their ability to target distant locations effectively. Their actions can significantly disrupt critical shipping channels around the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea.

This escalation aligns with their previous support of Hamas in Gaza, particularly following the significant October 7, 2023, attacks, showcasing the Houthis' capacity to influence broader Middle Eastern dynamics.