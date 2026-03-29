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Houthis' Strategic Strikes: A New Dimension in Middle Eastern Conflict

Iran-aligned Houthis executed a successive attack on Israel via missiles and drones, announcing intentions for continued military operations. Their involvement escalates regional tensions, given their capacity to strike distant targets and impact crucial shipping routes, as evidenced by recent actions supporting Hamas in Gaza post-October 7, 2023 incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 01:56 IST
Houthis' Strategic Strikes: A New Dimension in Middle Eastern Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a bold step, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a second attack on Israel within a mere 24 hours, employing missiles and drones. Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, asserted their intention to persist with military actions in the coming days through a televised address.

The Houthis' engagement in this conflict heightens regional tensions, especially considering their ability to target distant locations effectively. Their actions can significantly disrupt critical shipping channels around the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea.

This escalation aligns with their previous support of Hamas in Gaza, particularly following the significant October 7, 2023, attacks, showcasing the Houthis' capacity to influence broader Middle Eastern dynamics.

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