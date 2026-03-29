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JD Vance: A CPAC Favorite for Future Presidency

Vice President JD Vance emerged as the top choice for the next U.S. president in the Conservative Political Action Conference's straw poll, attracting 53% of the vote. The poll, conducted at CPAC's Grapevine, Texas event, influenced by Trump's movement, places Marco Rubio second with 35%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grapevine | Updated: 29-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 01:42 IST
JD Vance: A CPAC Favorite for Future Presidency
Vice President JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President JD Vance has been identified as the frontrunner for the next U.S. presidency by attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to a recent straw poll.

The poll revealed Vance garnered 53% of the vote, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed with 35%, underlining Vance's strong backing within the Republican Party's conservative faction.

Held in Grapevine, Texas, CPAC's annual event draws on the GOP's traditionalist wing and, while its straw poll isn't a definitive predictor of future nominees, it reflects current sentiments among supporters aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda. Trump himself, having completed two terms, is ineligible to run in 2028.

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