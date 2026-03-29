JD Vance: A CPAC Favorite for Future Presidency

Vice President JD Vance has been identified as the frontrunner for the next U.S. presidency by attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to a recent straw poll.

The poll revealed Vance garnered 53% of the vote, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed with 35%, underlining Vance's strong backing within the Republican Party's conservative faction.

Held in Grapevine, Texas, CPAC's annual event draws on the GOP's traditionalist wing and, while its straw poll isn't a definitive predictor of future nominees, it reflects current sentiments among supporters aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda. Trump himself, having completed two terms, is ineligible to run in 2028.