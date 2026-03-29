Mass Protest in London Against Far-Right Momentum

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters marched through central London to voice their concerns against the rising tide of the far-right, specifically targeting the Reform UK party led by Brexit advocate Nigel Farage, which is currently leading in opinion polls.

The demonstration, titled 'March to Stop the Far Right,' was organized by the Together Alliance and attracted support from trade unions and civil society groups. An estimated 50,000 individuals participated, brandishing placards opposing the Reform UK's policies, particularly its anti-immigration position. Alongside, demonstrators also waved Iranian and pro-Palestinian flags.

Opinion polls indicate that Reform UK is ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party and other traditional political parties in the UK. The Green Party's leader, Zach Polanski, joined the march to show solidarity. Meanwhile, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest of 25 individuals linked to this demonstration and another pro-Palestinian protest that occurred concurrently.