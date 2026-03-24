Puig's Potential Merger with Estée Lauder: A New Era for Luxury Fragrances

On Tuesday, shares of Puig, the owner of renowned fragrance brands Jean Paul Gaultier and Rabanne, soared 16%. This surge follows announcements that the Spanish beauty conglomerate and Estée Lauder are in preliminary merger discussions. If successful, this merger would establish a $40 billion luxury beauty powerhouse, significantly influencing the global fragrance industry, which is currently experiencing a demand slowdown exacerbated by inflation concerns linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Puig, deriving over 70% of its revenue from perfumes, is entering talks following French beauty giant L'Oreal's purchase of Gucci-owner Kering's beauty assets. Industry analysts suggest that struggles in global beauty growth may trigger further consolidations. "In a market where growth is shrinking, and uncertainties are climbing due to geopolitical and Chinese market influences, increasing competition makes size a crucial factor for success," commented Stefan Bauknecht from Deutsche Bank's DWS.

Specific financial terms of the potential Puig and Estée Lauder merger remain undisclosed. However, it is speculated that if Puig, a family-controlled business, relinquishes its independence after over a century, the deal might include a significant premium. Although Estee Lauder confronts its own challenges amidst a multi-year turnaround, the acquisition could lead to a behemoth with annual revenues topping 20 billion euros, surpassing L'Oreal's Luxe division. Xavier Brun of Trea Asset Management highlights Puig's asset ownership as a competitive advantage in capitalizing on their well-known brands.