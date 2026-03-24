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Danes Decide: Mette Frederiksen's Election Test Amid Uncertain Times

The Danish election could see Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen secure a third term despite criticism over her economic policies. While her stance against Trump's Greenland rhetoric briefly boosted her popularity, domestic issues like a proposed wealth tax dominate the election landscape. The Social Democrats are expected to lose their majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:30 IST
Danes Decide: Mette Frederiksen's Election Test Amid Uncertain Times
election

Danes cast their votes on Tuesday in an election that poses a critical test for Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who seeks a third term. Her firm stance against former U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Greenland briefly bolstered her standing, but domestic economic woes have clouded her leftist image.

Frederiksen's Social Democrats are projected to experience their weakest election result since pre-World War II, with many citizens faulting her for neglecting the Nordic welfare model. The election, strategically called before October's deadline, follows an uptick in her popularity when Trump's Greenland remarks intensified.

With polling stations closing at 8 p.m., Frederiksen's continued leadership hangs in the balance, as the Social Democrats and their allies are anticipated to fall short by a margin, despite having recovered slightly in polls. Key issues include a possible wealth tax reintroduction and addressing environmental concerns, which dominate voter priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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