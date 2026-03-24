Building Resilient Institutions: Trust, Innovation & Agility

Industry leaders underscored the vital role of trust, innovation, and nimble organizational structures in fostering resilient and future-ready institutions amid rapid technological change. This was the key message at the Eastern regional conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), themed 'Vision with Velocity'.

Sanjeev Puri, chairman of ITC, emphasized that institutional success hinges on vision, values, and vitality. He advocated for businesses to move beyond basic diversification, harnessing multiple growth drivers aligned with market opportunities. Puri advocated for large organizations to function like "multiple startups" within a bigger entity to drive innovation and agility.

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII director-general, highlighted the need for a trust-based relationship with stakeholders and governments. Meanwhile, Shobhana Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals stressed that trust, supported by technology, remains central in healthcare delivery. Industry discussions also focused on ethical leadership and process efficiency as key growth enablers amid the evolving global business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)