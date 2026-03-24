Nikon India's New Experience Centre: A Haven for Creators
Nikon India has launched an Experience Centre in Chennai, focusing on photographers and digital creators. The centre offers access to Nikon's latest imaging products and aims to provide a premium, hands-on experience that supports community development and inspires future visual storytellers.
- Country:
- India
Nikon India has opened a new Experience Centre in Chennai, marking a significant move to strengthen its ties with photographers, filmmakers, and digital creators. The centre offers a unique opportunity for hands-on engagement with Nikon's latest imaging products.
The Experience Zone, situated at Kanchan Films, provides access to Nikon's cutting-edge portfolio, including mirrorless Z-series cameras, DSLR cameras, and the COOLPIX range, along with various accessories.
Nikon India's Managing Director, Sajjan Kumar, commented that Chennai is a culturally rich market with a thriving community of creators. The new store aims to offer a premium retail experience, encouraging users to explore and innovate with confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)