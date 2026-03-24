Nikon India's New Experience Centre: A Haven for Creators

Nikon India has opened a new Experience Centre in Chennai, marking a significant move to strengthen its ties with photographers, filmmakers, and digital creators. The centre offers a unique opportunity for hands-on engagement with Nikon's latest imaging products.

The Experience Zone, situated at Kanchan Films, provides access to Nikon's cutting-edge portfolio, including mirrorless Z-series cameras, DSLR cameras, and the COOLPIX range, along with various accessories.

Nikon India's Managing Director, Sajjan Kumar, commented that Chennai is a culturally rich market with a thriving community of creators. The new store aims to offer a premium retail experience, encouraging users to explore and innovate with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)