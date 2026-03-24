Eco-Friendly Initiative Empowers Rural Communities in Arunachal

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein distributed e-rickshaws to 40 beneficiaries in Namsai district. This initiative is part of the Gram Bandhu project under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), focusing on boosting rural livelihoods and promoting eco-friendly transport solutions.

The project, in its pilot phase, has allocated 40 e-rickshaws for Namsai and East Siang districts. Speaking on the occasion, Mein highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative: reducing reliance on fossil fuels and generating employment opportunities within rural communities. He emphasized the necessity of eco-friendly progress in Arunachal, a state renowned for its natural beauty.

Mein urged recipients to take responsibility for proper usage and maintenance of the e-rickshaws to ensure lasting success. The move also underscores the empowerment of women through livelihood programs, fostering inclusive grassroots growth. Officials including Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing were present during the distribution ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)