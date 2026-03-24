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Eco-Friendly Initiative Empowers Rural Communities in Arunachal

The Gram Bandhu initiative in Arunachal Pradesh saw 40 e-rickshaws distributed in the Namsai district to promote eco-friendly transportation and rural livelihoods. Led by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, this project under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan aims at economic empowerment and environmental sustainability through sustainable income opportunities for locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:43 IST
Eco-Friendly Initiative Empowers Rural Communities in Arunachal
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In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein distributed e-rickshaws to 40 beneficiaries in Namsai district. This initiative is part of the Gram Bandhu project under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), focusing on boosting rural livelihoods and promoting eco-friendly transport solutions.

The project, in its pilot phase, has allocated 40 e-rickshaws for Namsai and East Siang districts. Speaking on the occasion, Mein highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative: reducing reliance on fossil fuels and generating employment opportunities within rural communities. He emphasized the necessity of eco-friendly progress in Arunachal, a state renowned for its natural beauty.

Mein urged recipients to take responsibility for proper usage and maintenance of the e-rickshaws to ensure lasting success. The move also underscores the empowerment of women through livelihood programs, fostering inclusive grassroots growth. Officials including Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing were present during the distribution ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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