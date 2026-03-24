Left Menu

Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to the Middle East conflict and its impact on oil prices, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a national energy emergency. This move aims to secure energy supplies against disruptions and market volatility. The government will coordinate to ensure essential goods' availability and manage inflation threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:26 IST
Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Middle East Conflict

On Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a national energy emergency due to risks posed by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Marcos highlighted the urgent threat to the nation's energy security and supply stability.

A committee has been formed to manage essential supplies, including fuel and food, amid global market disruptions. The executive order shared by Marcos indicates significant unpredictability and rising international oil prices, impacting the Philippines' energy supply chain.

The emergency measures, effective for a year, authorize expedited government procurement of energy resources, with advance payments if necessary. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin disclosed efforts to secure oil reserves and predicted potential challenges in future procurements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026