Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Middle East Conflict

On Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a national energy emergency due to risks posed by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Marcos highlighted the urgent threat to the nation's energy security and supply stability.

A committee has been formed to manage essential supplies, including fuel and food, amid global market disruptions. The executive order shared by Marcos indicates significant unpredictability and rising international oil prices, impacting the Philippines' energy supply chain.

The emergency measures, effective for a year, authorize expedited government procurement of energy resources, with advance payments if necessary. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin disclosed efforts to secure oil reserves and predicted potential challenges in future procurements.

(With inputs from agencies.)