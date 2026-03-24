Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Middle East Conflict
In response to the Middle East conflict and its impact on oil prices, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a national energy emergency. This move aims to secure energy supplies against disruptions and market volatility. The government will coordinate to ensure essential goods' availability and manage inflation threats.
On Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a national energy emergency due to risks posed by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Marcos highlighted the urgent threat to the nation's energy security and supply stability.
A committee has been formed to manage essential supplies, including fuel and food, amid global market disruptions. The executive order shared by Marcos indicates significant unpredictability and rising international oil prices, impacting the Philippines' energy supply chain.
The emergency measures, effective for a year, authorize expedited government procurement of energy resources, with advance payments if necessary. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin disclosed efforts to secure oil reserves and predicted potential challenges in future procurements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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