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Revolutionizing Healthcare: 150 Ayush Centres to Enhance Traditional Medicine in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced the development of 150 Ayush health centres with a budget of Rs 44 crore. This infrastructure expansion aims to strengthen traditional Indian medicine access statewide, with significant progress expected within two months under the National Ayush Mission 2025-26 plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:25 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: 150 Ayush Centres to Enhance Traditional Medicine in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards enhancing traditional Indian medicine, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav declared the development of 150 Ayush health centres. Allocated an impressive budget of Rs 44 crore, these centres aim to amplify the reach of Ayush services throughout both rural and urban areas in the state.

Addressing the media, Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to completing the initiative rapidly, with the project expected to conclude within two months. The development forms a critical component of the National Ayush Mission 2025-26 plan, highlighting the government's intent to bridge the gap in access to traditional medicine.

The project will witness the modernisation of 90 existing centres and the construction of 60 new facilities across various government hospitals. The works, supervised by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, ensure compliance with Indian Public Health Standards and Ayushman Arogya Mandir norms, effectively standardizing healthcare infrastructure.

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