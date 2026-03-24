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Proclaimed Offender Nabbed: Rajeev Kumar's Arrest

Himachal Pradesh Police arrested Rajeev Kumar, a proclaimed offender, in Hamirpur. Kumar, declared a PO in 2026 for abduction and cheating, is also wanted in nine cases across Mandi, Kangra, and BBN districts. He was produced before the court following his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:26 IST
Proclaimed Offender Nabbed: Rajeev Kumar's Arrest
Rajeev Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Police successfully apprehended Rajeev Kumar, a proclaimed offender, in Hamirpur. Officials identified the 53-year-old resident of Bhoranj Tehsil, with a checkered history of criminal activities.

Declared a proclaimed offender by the Learned Chief Judicial Magistrate in Hamirpur on February 27, 2026, Kumar's charges include abduction and cheating, among other offenses. These developments were confirmed by SP Balbir Singh Thakur.

In addition to these charges, Kumar is involved in nine other cases dispersed across the districts of Mandi, Kangra, and BBN. Following his arrest, the accused was promptly brought before the court to face judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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