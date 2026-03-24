Revolutionizing EV Adoption in Telangana: A Pioneering Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, Telangana's Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, announced a state-negotiated discount of up to 20% on electric vehicles for government employees. This initiative marks a first in India, aiming to make EVs more affordable by securing discounts from leading manufacturers like Mahindra Electric, Ola Electric, Gravton Motors, and Ather Energy.

Targeting approximately five lakh government employees, the scheme not only offers substantial savings but also augments the existing policy of 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for EVs. This two-pronged approach makes owning an electric vehicle in Telangana one of the most affordable in the country.

Further emphasizing the push towards cleaner mobility, Telangana's government mandates that all new and hired vehicles be electric. The expansion of charging infrastructure across the state and the retrofitting of a significant number of auto-rickshaws signals a comprehensive effort to reduce pollution and promote sustainable urban transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)