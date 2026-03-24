Gino Paoli: A Melodic Legacy in Italian Music

Renowned Italian singer-songwriter Gino Paoli, celebrated for his deep contribution to the 1960s Italian music scene, has died at the age of 91, as confirmed by his family on Tuesday.

Paoli was instrumental in revolutionizing Italian pop music, crafting poetic, introspective pieces such as "Il cielo in una stanza" and "Sapore di sale." He, along with fellow Genoa songwriters Fabrizio De Andre and Luigi Tenco, infused Italian music with literary and emotional depth following World War II.

Despite struggles with depression, including a failed suicide attempt in 1963, Paoli's long-standing influence in the industry never waned, leaving an artistic legacy embraced by generations.