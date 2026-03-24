Fragrance Giants Unite: Puig's Potential Merger with Estee Lauder

Shares of Puig, known for its iconic fragrance brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and Rabanne, rose sharply by 16% following the announcement of exploratory merger discussions with Estee Lauder. This move aims to rival industry giant L'Oreal by forming an estimated $40 billion luxury beauty powerhouse.

The potential merger comes at a critical time as beauty brands face global economic challenges, including sluggish Chinese demand and geopolitical tensions affecting market dynamics. Estee Lauder, under pressure from weak sales of its key brands, stands to gain from Puig's established perfume lines and consumer channels, potentially reducing dependence on both the U.S. and Chinese markets.

Market responses have been mixed, with shares of Estee Lauder falling despite the merger talks. Recent developments signal significant consolidation within the beauty sector, as Puig and Estee Lauder strategize to captivate consumers and challenge longstanding leader L'Oreal.

(With inputs from agencies.)