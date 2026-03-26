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Tragic Collision: Bus Inferno Claims 14 Lives

A devastating accident occurred when a private bus collided with a tipper and caught fire in Markapuram district, killing 14 people and injuring 23, including the driver. The incident has prompted an inquiry ordered by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to determine the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:32 IST
Tragic Collision: Bus Inferno Claims 14 Lives
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In a tragic incident on Thursday, a private bus collided with a tipper, resulting in a fiery crash that claimed 14 lives and injured 23 in Markapuram district.

The accident unfolded as the bus, en route to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, burst into flames after the collision, leaving passengers trapped inside. Markapuram Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju confirmed the casualty figures. The injured, including both drivers, have been hospitalized.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound shock and has instructed officials to provide comprehensive medical aid to the injured. Naidu has also ordered a detailed investigation into the accident to ascertain its cause, pledging a thorough assessment to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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