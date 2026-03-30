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Trump Approves Russian Oil Relief to Embattled Cuba

US President Donald Trump announced no objections to a Russian tanker delivering oil to Cuba. Despite sanction conflicts, Trump prioritizes aid to alleviate Cuba's energy crisis. The shipment aims to relieve extensive blackouts and resource scarcity exacerbated by a US oil embargo, offering short-term respite to the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardairforceone | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:11 IST
Trump Approves Russian Oil Relief to Embattled Cuba
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In a contentious move, President Donald Trump has given his nod to a Russian oil tanker delivering relief supplies to crisis-stricken Cuba. This decision comes despite a US blockade aimed at squeezing Cuban leadership.

The vessel is sanctioned by numerous Western nations. Nonetheless, Trump stated that humanitarian needs should take precedence, allowing fuel shipments to alleviate Cuban suffering.

Though critics argue against aiding Russia amid geopolitical tensions, Trump's statement underscores prioritizing humanitarian relief over strategic standoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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