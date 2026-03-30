In a contentious move, President Donald Trump has given his nod to a Russian oil tanker delivering relief supplies to crisis-stricken Cuba. This decision comes despite a US blockade aimed at squeezing Cuban leadership.

The vessel is sanctioned by numerous Western nations. Nonetheless, Trump stated that humanitarian needs should take precedence, allowing fuel shipments to alleviate Cuban suffering.

Though critics argue against aiding Russia amid geopolitical tensions, Trump's statement underscores prioritizing humanitarian relief over strategic standoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)