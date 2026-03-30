Curacao: The Underdogs Aiming for World Cup Glory

Curacao's national team, coached by Fred Rutten, is determined not only to participate but to excel in their first-ever World Cup. The Caribbean nation, with a modest population of 156,000, demonstrated resilience and skill during qualifiers, preparing for matches against formidable opponents such as Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador in Group E.

Fred Rutten, who took over from Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, insists that his squad's journey is far from over despite a recent 2-0 defeat to China. Speaking in Melbourne ahead of a friendly match against Australia, Rutten highlighted Curacao's 'fighting spirit' and adjusted tactics, following their long travel to Australia, as elements that shape their World Cup readiness.

The Curacao team has emerged as a close-knit unit under Advocaat, who stepped down to focus on personal matters but continues to support the squad. Rutten emphasized that Advocaat has remained a part of the football family, believing in the team's potential for an upset on the global stage.