Left Menu

Curacao: The Underdogs Aiming for World Cup Glory

Curacao's national football team, led by coach Fred Rutten, is set to make their debut at the World Cup with high hopes and fighting spirit. Despite being the smallest qualifier, they aim to surprise established teams like Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador in Group E, driven by their remarkable qualifying journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:12 IST
Curacao: The Underdogs Aiming for World Cup Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Curacao's national team, coached by Fred Rutten, is determined not only to participate but to excel in their first-ever World Cup. The Caribbean nation, with a modest population of 156,000, demonstrated resilience and skill during qualifiers, preparing for matches against formidable opponents such as Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador in Group E.

Fred Rutten, who took over from Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, insists that his squad's journey is far from over despite a recent 2-0 defeat to China. Speaking in Melbourne ahead of a friendly match against Australia, Rutten highlighted Curacao's 'fighting spirit' and adjusted tactics, following their long travel to Australia, as elements that shape their World Cup readiness.

The Curacao team has emerged as a close-knit unit under Advocaat, who stepped down to focus on personal matters but continues to support the squad. Rutten emphasized that Advocaat has remained a part of the football family, believing in the team's potential for an upset on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

 India
2
Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

 Global
3
M K Stalin Files Nomination, Aims for Fourth Term Win in Kolathur

M K Stalin Files Nomination, Aims for Fourth Term Win in Kolathur

 India
4
Turbulent Times: Emerging Markets Battle Mid-East Conflict Fallout

Turbulent Times: Emerging Markets Battle Mid-East Conflict Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026