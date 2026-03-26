The Trump administration has taken significant action by easing restrictions on financial and potash companies linked to Belarus, signaling an improvement in bilateral relations with its leader, Alexander Lukashenko. This development comes amidst the backdrop of a fertilizer shortage affecting U.S. farmers, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

During a cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump announced a variety of new policies aimed at supporting American farmers as his administration continues its strategic efforts in the region. The changes follow discussions earlier this month in Minsk between Belarusian officials and Trump's special envoy, John Coale.

These diplomatic moves also include lifting sanctions from several key Belarusian state banks and fertilizer producers. These companies, such as Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company, are no longer restricted from trading with American enterprises, signaling a shift towards more favorable economic engagements between the U.S. and Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)