Mexico's Central Bank Adjusts Interest Rate Amid Economic Speculation

The Bank of Mexico recently announced a decrease in its benchmark interest rate, cutting it by 25 basis points to settle at 6.75%.

This decision became one of the central bank's most awaited moves in recent years, considering the economic implications and market expectations attached to it.

The central bank's governing board, consisting of five members, reached this decision through a 3-2 vote according to their official statement, highlighting a division in opinion within the board itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)