Telangana's CSR Push: Urging Local Investment for Global Impact

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his dissatisfaction with the insufficient allocation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by state-based companies. During a CSR review meeting, Reddy highlighted that only 3% of the national CSR funds are currently flowing into the state and insisted on a greater share.

He urged firms to allocate at least 50% of their CSR budgets to projects within Telangana. To achieve this, he directed officials to draft a new policy that incentivizes higher local spending and facilitates corporate contributions through a dedicated portal.

The state will also host annual recognition events for firms with significant CSR contributions, enhancing community development and state welfare. The establishment of a state-specific CSR portal has been approved to streamline communication and project information.

(With inputs from agencies.)