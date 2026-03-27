Left Menu

Telangana's CSR Push: Urging Local Investment for Global Impact

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges local firms to allocate at least 50% of CSR funds within the state. To encourage this, a new policy and CSR portal have been proposed. Companies contributing significantly to the state's CSR fund will be recognized during annual events to boost participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:45 IST
Telangana's CSR Push: Urging Local Investment for Global Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his dissatisfaction with the insufficient allocation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by state-based companies. During a CSR review meeting, Reddy highlighted that only 3% of the national CSR funds are currently flowing into the state and insisted on a greater share.

He urged firms to allocate at least 50% of their CSR budgets to projects within Telangana. To achieve this, he directed officials to draft a new policy that incentivizes higher local spending and facilitates corporate contributions through a dedicated portal.

The state will also host annual recognition events for firms with significant CSR contributions, enhancing community development and state welfare. The establishment of a state-specific CSR portal has been approved to streamline communication and project information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge: U.S., Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Surge: U.S., Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

 Global
2
France's Fiscal Fortunes: A Year of Unexpected Economic Growth

France's Fiscal Fortunes: A Year of Unexpected Economic Growth

 France
3
India Assures Fertiliser Availability Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India Assures Fertiliser Availability Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India
4
Jammu & Kashmir's Plea for Peace

Jammu & Kashmir's Plea for Peace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026