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Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance: Ensuring Justice and Welfare for All

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police to take stringent action against those using intimidation tactics, particularly against the underprivileged. During a public meeting in Gorakhnath Temple, he emphasized justice without discrimination, addressed grievances, and assured financial support for medical treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:28 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance: Ensuring Justice and Welfare for All
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

During a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored a zero-tolerance policy against intimidation and urged police to act decisively against offenders. His comments came after complaints from the underprivileged highlighted threats from influential figures, prompting a firm government response.

Adityanath called for bail revocation if accused persons continued intimidation post-release. He listened to grievances from 200 people across districts, pushing for quick remedies and equitable justice. His directives included unfettered access to welfare schemes and addressing illegal encroachments with severity.

Notably attentive to health concerns, the Chief Minister pledged financial aid for medical treatments, stressing that budget constraints should not impede healthcare. Interacting with families, he assured robust government support, even offering chocolates to children present during the session.

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