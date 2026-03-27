Balen: From Rapper to Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister
Balendra Shah, formerly a rapper and Kathmandu mayor, was sworn in as Nepal's youngest prime minister following the Gen-Z protests that toppled the previous government. Leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party, he achieved a significant electoral victory, marking a shift in Nepalese politics with a youthful, innovative approach.
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- Nepal
Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen,' transitioned from a rapper to becoming Nepal's democratically elected prime minister. His oath on Friday marked a political shift following the Gen-Z protests that saw the former government ousted.
In a historic ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas, Shah, at 35, became the youngest and first prime minister from the Madhes region. He leads the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) after a sweeping victory in the March general elections, where his party secured a majority in the House of Representatives.
The inauguration involved a unique confluence of Hindu and Buddhist rituals. Shah's leadership signifies a new era in Nepalese politics, characterized by youth empowerment and a break from traditional political dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)