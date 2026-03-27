Left Menu

Balen: From Rapper to Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister

Balendra Shah, formerly a rapper and Kathmandu mayor, was sworn in as Nepal's youngest prime minister following the Gen-Z protests that toppled the previous government. Leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party, he achieved a significant electoral victory, marking a shift in Nepalese politics with a youthful, innovative approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:31 IST
Balen: From Rapper to Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen,' transitioned from a rapper to becoming Nepal's democratically elected prime minister. His oath on Friday marked a political shift following the Gen-Z protests that saw the former government ousted.

In a historic ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas, Shah, at 35, became the youngest and first prime minister from the Madhes region. He leads the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) after a sweeping victory in the March general elections, where his party secured a majority in the House of Representatives.

The inauguration involved a unique confluence of Hindu and Buddhist rituals. Shah's leadership signifies a new era in Nepalese politics, characterized by youth empowerment and a break from traditional political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delayed Denouncement: Political Tensions Over Israeli-Iran Conflict

Delayed Denouncement: Political Tensions Over Israeli-Iran Conflict

 India
2
Sangita Reddy Takes Helm as NATHEALTH President, Paving the Future of Indian Healthcare

Sangita Reddy Takes Helm as NATHEALTH President, Paving the Future of Indian...

 India
3
Historic Venues Secure Temporary Legal Shield from Eviction

Historic Venues Secure Temporary Legal Shield from Eviction

 India
4
Senate Shifts Funds: Homeland Security and ICE in Focus

Senate Shifts Funds: Homeland Security and ICE in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026