Balen: From Rapper to Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister

Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen,' transitioned from a rapper to becoming Nepal's democratically elected prime minister. His oath on Friday marked a political shift following the Gen-Z protests that saw the former government ousted.

In a historic ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas, Shah, at 35, became the youngest and first prime minister from the Madhes region. He leads the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) after a sweeping victory in the March general elections, where his party secured a majority in the House of Representatives.

The inauguration involved a unique confluence of Hindu and Buddhist rituals. Shah's leadership signifies a new era in Nepalese politics, characterized by youth empowerment and a break from traditional political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)