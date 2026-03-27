Tragedy Strikes in Indore: Penthouse Dispute Turns Deadly

A dispute over the commercial use of a penthouse in Indore turned tragic when a father and son allegedly drove their car into a group of protesters, resulting in the death of a female techie and critically injuring another woman. Police report the incident occurred during a protest against the penthouse owners, Kuldeep and Mohit Chaudhary, over its alleged use for short-term rentals.

The scene unfolded late Wednesday evening, culminating in the vehicle striking and fatally injuring Shampa Pathak Pandey. Pandey, employed by a leading IT services firm, succumbed to severe head injuries at a local hospital the following day. The incident was captured on CCTV, leading to the arrest of the accused, who are now facing murder charges.

The Lasudia police, overseeing the investigation, continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case highlights significant tensions arising from residential disputes and the risks posed by escalating confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)