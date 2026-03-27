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Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Beed District Collision

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a devastating collision between a car and a tipper truck resulted in the car bursting into flames, leading to the tragic deaths of a mother and son. The collision occurred near Kapsi village, leaving them trapped due to the car's damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:14 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Beed District Collision
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A tragic accident on the Beed-Ahilyanagar state highway in Maharashtra claimed the lives of two individuals, believed to be mother and son, when their car caught fire following a collision with a tipper truck. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. near Kapsi village, as per police reports.

Eyewitnesses and preliminary police accounts suggest that the car was traveling towards Beed when it was hit by a speeding truck carrying stone grit from the opposite direction. The collision's impact was so severe that the vehicle's engine ignited almost instantly.

Efforts by locals to rescue the occupants were thwarted by the rapidly spreading fire and either a suspected failure of the car's central locking system or its mangled state. The police have launched a search for the truck driver who fled the scene post-accident.

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