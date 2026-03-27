Antara Care Home Noida Sets Benchmark with NABH Accreditation
Antara Care Home in Noida becomes the first senior care facility in the district to earn NABH accreditation, standardizing quality care. This recognition underlines Antara Senior Care's commitment to excellence. As India's senior population surges, structured care becomes crucial, positioning Antara as a leader in high-standard senior care.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:35 IST
Antara Care Home in Noida has made history by becoming the first senior care facility in the area to receive NABH accreditation, a benchmark for safety and quality in residential elder care.
This achievement highlights Antara Senior Care's continual drive for excellence in offering dignified and standardized senior care services.
As India's senior populace is set to grow dramatically, such accolades place Antara at the forefront, ensuring reliable and high-quality care for the ageing population.