Antara Care Home Noida Sets Benchmark with NABH Accreditation

Antara Care Home in Noida has made history by becoming the first senior care facility in the area to receive NABH accreditation, a benchmark for safety and quality in residential elder care.

This achievement highlights Antara Senior Care's continual drive for excellence in offering dignified and standardized senior care services.

As India's senior populace is set to grow dramatically, such accolades place Antara at the forefront, ensuring reliable and high-quality care for the ageing population.