Left Menu

Antara Care Home Noida Sets Benchmark with NABH Accreditation

Antara Care Home in Noida becomes the first senior care facility in the district to earn NABH accreditation, standardizing quality care. This recognition underlines Antara Senior Care's commitment to excellence. As India's senior population surges, structured care becomes crucial, positioning Antara as a leader in high-standard senior care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:35 IST
Antara Care Home Noida Sets Benchmark with NABH Accreditation

Antara Care Home in Noida has made history by becoming the first senior care facility in the area to receive NABH accreditation, a benchmark for safety and quality in residential elder care.

This achievement highlights Antara Senior Care's continual drive for excellence in offering dignified and standardized senior care services.

As India's senior populace is set to grow dramatically, such accolades place Antara at the forefront, ensuring reliable and high-quality care for the ageing population.

TRENDING

1
Alleged Rs 700 Crore Scam in Kerala Cooperative Software Procurement

Alleged Rs 700 Crore Scam in Kerala Cooperative Software Procurement

 India
2
Roy Hodgson's Triumphant Return: Guiding Bristol City Forward

Roy Hodgson's Triumphant Return: Guiding Bristol City Forward

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: Rising Tensions and Global Impact

Escalation in the Middle East: Rising Tensions and Global Impact

 United Arab Emirates
4
Young Man Arrested for Alleged Links with Pakistani Terrorist

Young Man Arrested for Alleged Links with Pakistani Terrorist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026