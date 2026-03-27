PSL Introduces Strategic Toss Rule in Dew-Heavy Matches

In a strategic move to address the impact of dew in day/night matches, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has unveiled a novel rule this year. Captains are now mandated to compile and hand over two separate team sheets to the match referee before the coin toss.

This adjustment, instituted with the start of the 11th PSL edition in Lahore, comes as a measure to sustain equitable gameplay when dew levels pose a threat, particularly in the Lahore and Karachi venues. Post-toss, captains can finalize their teams by selecting one of the pre-submitted sheets, optimizing tactics based on coin toss outcomes.

Highlighting the significance of the rule, the PCB noted it underscores their commitment to fair competition. In view of recent regional conflicts and government austerity, matches this season proceed without spectators, while budget adjustments have led to the cancellation of the opening ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)