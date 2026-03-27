Auqib Nabi: From Baramulla to IPL Stardom

In the picturesque confines of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Auqib Nabi celebrated an important milestone in his career as he secured a spot in the IPL auction, eventually joining the Delhi Capitals. Nabi shared his ultimate ambition to play for India, viewing the IPL as a stepping stone on his journey from Baramulla to potential national glory.

His disciplined bowling performance helped J&K win their maiden Ranji Trophy, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts and selectors alike. Purchased for Rs 8.40 crore, Nabi emphasized his focus on the game rather than financial rewards.

The young cricketer aspires for a successful IPL season to enhance his chances of representing India. With unwavering belief in his swing prowess and new ball handling, Nabi remains committed to personal growth and advancing J&K's cricket infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)