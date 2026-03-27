Noida International Airport: A Game-Changer for India's Aviation

A day before its highly anticipated inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how Noida International Airport would transform commerce and connectivity in the National Capital Region. This landmark project is expected to ease the burden on Delhi's IGI Airport and bolster the logistics sector through its state-of-the-art cargo ecosystem.

The Noida airport stands as one of India's largest greenfield projects and is a notable addition to Delhi-NCR's aviation landscape. The airport will function alongside the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport to create an integrated system that enhances passenger capacity and positions the region as a major global aviation hub.

Developed under a Rs 11,200 crore Public-Private Partnership, Phase-I of the airport will initially accommodate 12 million passengers annually and can be extended to 70 million in the future. The facility boasts a 3,900-metre runway, advanced navigation and lighting systems, and a cargo handling capacity expandable to 18 lakh metric tonnes. Designed with sustainability in mind, the airport aims for net-zero emissions, underscoring its readiness for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)