Avalanches Trap Vehicles on Srinagar-Leh Highway
Multiple avalanches have hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway, trapping several vehicles under debris. Rescue operations are underway, but detailed information is still forthcoming. The affected stretch lies between Zero Point and Minimarg.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, a series of snow avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh national highway, resulting in the entrapment of several vehicles, officials reported. The impacted area stretches between Zero Point and Minimarg.
Rescue teams have been deployed to the scene to assist in this challenging operation. Initial reports suggest multiple vehicles remain trapped beneath heavy debris.
Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, although comprehensive details regarding the extent of the damage and potential casualties are still pending further updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)