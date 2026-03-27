Avalanches Trap Vehicles on Srinagar-Leh Highway

On Friday, a series of snow avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh national highway, resulting in the entrapment of several vehicles, officials reported. The impacted area stretches between Zero Point and Minimarg.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the scene to assist in this challenging operation. Initial reports suggest multiple vehicles remain trapped beneath heavy debris.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, although comprehensive details regarding the extent of the damage and potential casualties are still pending further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)