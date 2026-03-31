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Election Clash: Vaithilingam vs. Rangasamy in Puducherry's Thattanchavadi

In the Thattanchavadi constituency of Puducherry, the political battle intensifies as Congress leader Ve Vaithilingam challenges Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Both candidates offer promises of improved amenities and employment. While Vaithilingam criticizes the current leadership's inaccessibility, residents are divided, with some acknowledging Rangasamy's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:03 IST
Election Clash: Vaithilingam vs. Rangasamy in Puducherry's Thattanchavadi
Vaithilingam
  • Country:
  • India

As the political atmosphere in Puducherry heats up, Ve Vaithilingam, the chief of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, embarks on a spirited campaign in the Thattanchavadi Assembly Constituency. Equipped with a loudspeaker and accompanied by supporters, Vaithilingam reaches out to voters, offering the promise of enhanced amenities and employment opportunities.

At 75, the former Chief Minister is determined to challenge the influence of the incumbent Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is known for his clout and aims for a fifth term. Vaithilingam accuses the current government of inaccessibility and alleges that the administration has created undue reliance on intermediaries to communicate with their constituents.

Residents of Thattanchavadi express mixed sentiments; some appreciate the financial schemes under Rangasamy's tenure, while others point out the pressing issue of youth unemployment. Despite facing challenges such as party infighting, Vaithilingam remains confident of a Congress victory in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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