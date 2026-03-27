FCC Proposes Initiative to Bring Back US Call Center Jobs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is taking a significant step towards reshoring call center jobs to the United States. Historically, many U.S. companies have outsourced their customer service operations to countries such as India, the Philippines, and South Africa, with a substantial impact on domestic employment.

The FCC's recent Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) seeks to gather public opinion on strategies to incentivize onshoring of these jobs. Key objectives include enhancing customer service, ensuring data security, and tackling illegal robocall scams originating from foreign call centers. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr emphasized the importance of efficiently communicating in proficient English and providing consumers with transparent information about customer service operations.

This initiative also addresses cost implications, as maintaining U.S.-based call centers involves higher operational expenses compared to their offshore counterparts. The FCC is considering regulations that focus on transparency, including revealing call center locations during customer interactions, and requiring operators to be trained in American Standard English.

(With inputs from agencies.)