Court Criticizes Outsourcing: Calls for Fair Employment Practices

The Allahabad High Court has taken a strong stance against the practice of public employers bypassing regular recruitment by persistently using outsourcing agencies.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan underscored the potential for exploitation and unfair employment practices in such settings, referencing the long-term employment of Kafi Ahmed Khan.

The court directed the Bareilly Nagar Nigam to consider regularising Khan, who served as a computer operator on an outsourced basis for more than 13 years, thereby challenging the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)