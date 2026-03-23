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Court Criticizes Outsourcing: Calls for Fair Employment Practices

The Allahabad High Court disapproved public employers' use of outsourcing agencies to bypass regular recruitment, highlighting potential exploitation. Justice Vikram D Chauhan urged Bareilly Nagar Nigam to consider regularising Kafi Ahmed Khan's long-term position, critiquing the obstruction of fair appointment practices over 13 years of outsourcing service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:16 IST
Court Criticizes Outsourcing: Calls for Fair Employment Practices
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken a strong stance against the practice of public employers bypassing regular recruitment by persistently using outsourcing agencies.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan underscored the potential for exploitation and unfair employment practices in such settings, referencing the long-term employment of Kafi Ahmed Khan.

The court directed the Bareilly Nagar Nigam to consider regularising Khan, who served as a computer operator on an outsourced basis for more than 13 years, thereby challenging the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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