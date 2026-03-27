Left Menu

EASA Signals Repaired US Relations Amid Boeing Scrutiny

Europe's top aviation regulator indicated improved relations with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as Boeing responds commendably to regulatory scrutiny. This marks an easing of tensions over aviation safety that arose after the Boeing 737 MAX crashes. Cooperation between EASA and FAA is now reportedly more trustful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:13 IST
EASA Signals Repaired US Relations Amid Boeing Scrutiny

Europe's leading aviation watchdog has expressed optimism over its relationship with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), suggesting that Boeing is adequately addressing regulatory concerns. This development indicates a reduction in the previously strained transatlantic ties concerning aviation safety.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA experienced friction following the deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, which were attributed to faulty software and oversight lapses. Consequently, EASA intensified its scrutiny of Boeing's designs. However, EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet now reports a notable improvement in cooperation.

Guillermet emphasized trust in the FAA's responsibilities and Boeing's appropriate responses, particularly concerning aircraft certification and production. He refrained from commenting directly on recent geopolitical tensions that threatened mutual certification agreements, stating that certification processes should remain strictly technical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Strikes Down SAVE Plan: What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers?

Court Strikes Down SAVE Plan: What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers?

 United States
2
100 New Constables Ready to Serve After Intensive Training

100 New Constables Ready to Serve After Intensive Training

 India
3
Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. Missile Usage Raises Concerns

Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. Missile Usage Raises Concerns

 Global
4
Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026