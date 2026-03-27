EASA Signals Repaired US Relations Amid Boeing Scrutiny

Europe's leading aviation watchdog has expressed optimism over its relationship with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), suggesting that Boeing is adequately addressing regulatory concerns. This development indicates a reduction in the previously strained transatlantic ties concerning aviation safety.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA experienced friction following the deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, which were attributed to faulty software and oversight lapses. Consequently, EASA intensified its scrutiny of Boeing's designs. However, EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet now reports a notable improvement in cooperation.

Guillermet emphasized trust in the FAA's responsibilities and Boeing's appropriate responses, particularly concerning aircraft certification and production. He refrained from commenting directly on recent geopolitical tensions that threatened mutual certification agreements, stating that certification processes should remain strictly technical.

(With inputs from agencies.)