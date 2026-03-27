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AIADMK Chief Criticizes DMK's Seat-Sharing Strategy

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized DMK's seat-sharing negotiations, accusing DMK of treating allies unfairly by prioritizing new parties. Palaniswami highlighted disparities between DMK's ideological claims and actions, also cautioning against actors in politics. AIADMK secured its constituencies swiftly, contrasting with DMK's delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:07 IST
AIADMK Chief Criticizes DMK's Seat-Sharing Strategy
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK of unfair treatment in seat-sharing negotiations during an election rally in Alandur. He claimed the DMK was giving preferential treatment to new allies over long-standing ones.

Despite DMK leader M K Stalin's assertions that the alliance was based on principles, Palaniswami pointed out that older coalition partners received fewer seats. He highlighted contradictions in DMK's alliances, mentioning diverse political stances in regions like Kerala and Puducherry.

Palaniswami also criticized actors entering politics, implying their lack of real-life political experience. Meanwhile, AIADMK completed its constituencies assignment efficiently, in stark contrast to the DMK's prolonged process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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