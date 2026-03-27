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Tragic Highway Crash Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Eight people, including five women and three children, perished in a crash on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh. The pickup truck, carrying devotees, collided with a parked trailer truck. The survivors, mainly from the same family, were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:06 IST
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh
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In a tragic incident on Friday, eight individuals, including five women and three children, lost their lives when a pickup truck collided with a stationary trailer truck on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place around 4 PM, near the Doroma petrol pump, in the Saini area.

The truck was carrying devotees returning from the Maa Sheetla shrine at Kada Dham. Reports indicate that the victims hailed from the Jahanabad-Bindki area in Fatehpur district. Tragically, the crash involved family members traveling together, having attended a religious ceremony in Prayagraj.

Emergency services swiftly responded, deploying ambulances to transport the injured to a nearby health facility. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced compensation for the victims. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

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