Clashes Erupt During Ram Navami Processions in West Bengal

Parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal witnessed tension on Friday following violent clashes during Ram Navami processions. The clashes involved stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson at various locations, according to police reports.

Security was heightened in the Jangipur and Raghunathganj areas, with no arrests made at the time of reporting. The violence erupted after an argument during a procession escalated, leading to damage to property. Security forces have been deployed in substantial numbers to restore calm.

Political leaders reacted strongly, with demands for action against those responsible and calls for peace. The administration assured that adequate forces are in place and the situation is being closely monitored as West Bengal prepares for its assembly elections later in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)