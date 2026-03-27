BJP Distances Itself from Scandal-Tainted Councillor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday clarified its position, distancing itself from a Goa councillor implicated in a sex scandal. The incident involves Soham Naik, arrested for offences under the POCSO Act, with accusations of raping minors and circulating obscene videos. The party emphasized Sushant Naik, the councillor, is not affiliated with the BJP.

Vinay Tendulkar, a BJP leader, confirmed that an investigation revealed Sushant Naik's lack of membership with the party. He criticized media reports that linked the BJP to the scandal, declaring the party's firm stance against the actions and its support for stringent police measures against the accused.

The scandal is being thoroughly investigated by the Goa Crime Branch, and efforts are underway to reach all potential victims. Police have already taken statements from three minor victims. The BJP insists on an impartial investigation, denouncing the crimes and reinforcing their commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)