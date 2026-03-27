DGCA Tightens Reins on VIP Flight Operations Amid Safety Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instituted new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VIPs and VVIPs, including figures such as chief ministers and governors. The guidelines emphasize that flight crews should not be subjected to undue pressure that could potentially impact flight safety.

This comes after a fatal plane crash in January, which resulted in the death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others. The DGCA underscores the importance of adhering to Aircraft Rules, ensuring operations are conducted safely, and managing any last-minute changes through organization management.

For election flying, operators must nominate a responsible individual to oversee compliance with regulations. This person must liaise with DGCA, AAI, BCAS, and the Election Commission. Pilots in command must have significant flying experience, and all decisions made by the flight crew must be respected to maintain flight safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)