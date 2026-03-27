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Aviation watchdog DGCA issues new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:11 IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs.

Aviation watchdog DGCA issues new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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