Lufthansa Flight Attendants Gear Up for Strike
Flight attendants at Lufthansa and its German regional carrier CityLine have overwhelmingly voted for strike action. The UFO union reported 94% support at Lufthansa and 99% at CityLine. The vote mandates possible escalation in the dispute over failed labor negotiations affecting about 800 cabin crew.
Flight attendants at Lufthansa and its German subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, have taken a decisive step towards industrial action. According to the UFO union's statement released on Friday, the employees voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike.
Strike support was 94% at Lufthansa and an even higher 99% at CityLine, where not a single 'no' vote was recorded. The union highlighted the breakdown in collective labor negotiations at Lufthansa, while CityLine's management refused to discuss a social plan, despite impending operational shutdowns impacting approximately 800 cabin crew.
With the strong backing from workers, the union now holds a mandate to intensify the dispute unless the employers propose substantial offers.