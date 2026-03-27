Lufthansa Flight Attendants Gear Up for Strike

Flight attendants at Lufthansa and its German subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, have taken a decisive step towards industrial action. According to the UFO union's statement released on Friday, the employees voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike.

Strike support was 94% at Lufthansa and an even higher 99% at CityLine, where not a single 'no' vote was recorded. The union highlighted the breakdown in collective labor negotiations at Lufthansa, while CityLine's management refused to discuss a social plan, despite impending operational shutdowns impacting approximately 800 cabin crew.

With the strong backing from workers, the union now holds a mandate to intensify the dispute unless the employers propose substantial offers.