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Tragic Bus Accident: Overturning Near Bhawali

A bus overturned while overtaking a taxi near Bhawali, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to eight others. The local community quickly acted to rescue trapped passengers. Among the injured, a woman's condition remains critical. The accident is currently under investigation by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:12 IST
Tragic Bus Accident: Overturning Near Bhawali
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  • Country:
  • India

A bus overturned on Friday while attempting to overtake a taxi, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to eight others, according to local police.

The tragic incident occurred as the bus traveled from Haldwani towards Bhawali. The driver apparently lost control while trying to overtake, causing the vehicle to flip over on the road.

Locals promptly responded to the catastrophic scene, working together to free passengers from the wreckage. Sunil Kumar was declared dead on the spot, while a critically injured woman is receiving treatment. An investigation is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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