Tragic Bus Accident: Overturning Near Bhawali

A bus overturned on Friday while attempting to overtake a taxi, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to eight others, according to local police.

The tragic incident occurred as the bus traveled from Haldwani towards Bhawali. The driver apparently lost control while trying to overtake, causing the vehicle to flip over on the road.

Locals promptly responded to the catastrophic scene, working together to free passengers from the wreckage. Sunil Kumar was declared dead on the spot, while a critically injured woman is receiving treatment. An investigation is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)