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Formula One's Call for Change: The Need to Address Speed Disparities

A recent crash involving Oliver Bearman in the Japanese Grand Prix has highlighted concerns about speed disparities in Formula One racing. Carlos Sainz and other figures in the sport are calling on the FIA for regulatory changes to prevent similar incidents and ensure driver safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:25 IST
Formula One's Call for Change: The Need to Address Speed Disparities
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A significant crash at the Japanese Grand Prix involving driver Oliver Bearman has ignited calls for regulatory changes in Formula One. The Haas driver collided with barriers at high speed, escalating safety concerns among drivers and teams.

Bearman's accident, which occurred at the Spoon corner when his car approached Franco Colapinto's Alpine at a markedly different speed, resulted in a 50G impact. Although Bearman escaped without broken bones, he sustained a knee contusion, underscoring the dangerous speed differentials emerging from the sport's current engine and regulatory era.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz, also serving as a director for the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, emphasized the urgency for the FIA to respond proactively. He urged for solutions that mitigate high-speed discrepancies, especially as the sport continues at challenging street circuits like Baku and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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