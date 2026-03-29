Formula One's Call for Change: The Need to Address Speed Disparities

A significant crash at the Japanese Grand Prix involving driver Oliver Bearman has ignited calls for regulatory changes in Formula One. The Haas driver collided with barriers at high speed, escalating safety concerns among drivers and teams.

Bearman's accident, which occurred at the Spoon corner when his car approached Franco Colapinto's Alpine at a markedly different speed, resulted in a 50G impact. Although Bearman escaped without broken bones, he sustained a knee contusion, underscoring the dangerous speed differentials emerging from the sport's current engine and regulatory era.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz, also serving as a director for the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, emphasized the urgency for the FIA to respond proactively. He urged for solutions that mitigate high-speed discrepancies, especially as the sport continues at challenging street circuits like Baku and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)